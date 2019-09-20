Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson square off in game featuring high-octane quarterbacks

Easily the most intriguing Week Three contest on the National Football League schedule is Sunday's Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Beside being the only game on the schedule matching undefeated teams, it's a prime example of the almost historic turnover in quarterbacks in the league.

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens are two of the league's young, dynamic and athletic quarterbacks. Accounting for injury replacements, 17 of the 32 NFL teams this week will start quarterbacks who were selected in the last four NFL drafts.

Mahomes was a sensation last season, and he's not far off his 50-touchdown pace of 2018. He's thrown for seven touchdowns with no interceptions with a 136.3 rating this season.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville, also has seven TD passes with no interceptions and a 145.2 rating. He ran for 120 yards and a 7.2 average per carry last week.

The Chiefs are nearly a one-touchdown favorite and sports handicappers obviously expect an offensive duel with the over/under number set at 52.

Game of the day

Ravens (2-0) at Chiefs (2-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs (-5 1/2)

Record ATS: Ravens 1-1; Chiefs 2-0

Over/under: 52.

Times O/U: Ravens 1/1; Chiefs 1/1.

The scoop: Mahomes passed for four touchdowns in the second quarter, wiping out a 10-0 deficit at Oakland last week. Jackson had five TD passes in the first half in Baltimore's rout at Miami in Week One. ... Ex-Bill Sammy Watkins leads K.C. with 15 receptions for a 16.5-yard average and three TD catches, which ties for the league lead. Another former Bill, LeSean McCoy, is the Chiefs' leading rusher with 247 yards and a 5.3 average, a far cry from his plodding 3.2 of last season.

Outlook: Ravens outgaining K.C. by nearly 65 yards a game and holding opponents to 93 fewer yards per game. Defense should count for something. Chiefs, 30-28.

Top attractions

Rams (2-0) at Browns (1-1)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Rams (-3).

Record ATS: Rams 2-0; Browns 1-1.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Times O/U: Rams 1/1; Browns 1/1.

The scoop: Hopping on the Browns' band wagon so early may have been a miscalculation. QB Baker Mayfield has been a little careless with the ball, throwing four INTs. Odell Beckham Jr. had a field day against the Jets. Rams toyed with Saints last week, especially after Drew Brees was knocked out of the game.

Outlook: Browns must show they can stand up to elite competition because they have Ravens and 49ers on the road, Seattle at home and then Patriots away in next four. Rams, 30-21.

Texans (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Chargers (-3).

Record ATS: Texans 1-1; Chargers 0-2.

Over/under: 48.

Times O/U: Texans 1/1; Chargers 1/1.

The scoop: Chargers almost let one slip away in OT win over Colts in opener, then produced only 10 points and couldn't hold fourth-quarter lead at Detroit. ... Texans were saved by Doug Marrone's decision to go for two instead of playing for tie and OT last week after losing on walk-off Will Lutz FG in New Orleans.

Outlook: DeShaun Watson of Texans has been sacked 10 times already after going down 62 times last season. Both teams seem to dwell in close games. Chargers, 24-23.

Saints (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Seahawks (-4 1/2).

Record ATS: Saints 1-1; Seahawks 1-1.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Times O/U: Saints 1/1; Seahawks 2/0.

The scoop: Teddy Bridgewater takes over for Brees (thumb surgery), but some see multi-talented Taysom Hill being used at a position by Sean Payton. ... Seahawks survived close call against surprising Bengals then won at Pittsburgh for first time since 1999.

Outlook: Saints will get a taste of the crowd noise they thrive on at home in SuperDome. Couldn't have picked a worse time for a visit to Seattle. Seahawks, 28-14.

Steelers (0-2) at 49ers (2-0)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: 49ers (-6 1/2).

Record ATS: Steelers 0-2; 49ers 2-0.

Over/under: 43.

Times O/U: Steelers 1/1; 49ers 1/1.

The scoop: Mason Rudolph, a 2018 draft choice, didn't look half-bad filling in after Ben Roethlisberger (elbow surgery) went out of Seattle loss last week. Rudolph completed 12 of 19 and passed for two TDs. Bigger concern may be defense that is giving up 445 yards per game, 465 at New England which is understandable. ... Niners look like powerhouse of Bill Walsh years with road wins at Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. QB Jimmy Garoppolo looks for real and RB Matt Breida, undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, and George Kittle, another pass-grabbing TE out of Iowa, have made the offense click so far.

Outlook: Hard to see anybody having an easy time against Steelers, no matter where. 49ers, 27-24.

Falcons (1-1) at Colts (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Colts (-1).

Record ATS: Falcons 1-1; Colts 2-0.

Over/under: 47.

Times O/U: Falcons 0/2; Colts 1/1.

The scoop: Frank Reich holding things together in Indy after surprise retirement of Andrew Luck. They have a loss in OT and fourth-quarter score for division win at Tennessee. ... Falcons flopped at Minnesota then scored big win in home opener over good Eagles team.

Outlook: Matt Ryan of Falcons has thrown five INTs already but has thrown three TD passes to Julio Jones, including winning-bubble screen to win last week. If Ryan is careless with ball, Falcons will lose to resourceful opponent. Colts, 20-17.

Lions (1-0-1) at Eagles (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Eagles (-5 1/2).

Record ATS: Lions 1-1; Eagles 0-2.

Over/under: 46.

Times O/U: Lions 1/1; Eagles 1/1.

The scoop: Detroit would be undefeated if they hadn't blown lead and ended up with tie in opener in Arizona. Only one touchdown was enough to win at home against Chargers last week. Eagles are four-deep at RB but have had to rely too much on passing of Carson Wentz.

Outlook: Expect talented Eagles to strive for more balance on offense and show their might at home. Eagles, 31-17.

Best of the rest

Bengals (0-2) at Bills (2-0)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Bills (-6).

Record ATS: Bengals 1-1; Bills 2-0.

Over/under: 44.

Times O/U: Bengals 2/0; Bills 0/2.

The scoop: Andy Dalton led Bengals over Buffalo first three times he faced them since coming into NFL in 2011, so Bills should be wary. ... Bills have looked solid so far, moving consistently on offense, even if not scoring a ton and efficient all-around on defense.

Outlook: Bengals has difficulty running the ball, and it won't get easier against Bills. Also, there are defensive vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Bills Mania grows with 28-13 win.

Broncos (0-2) at Packers (2-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Packers (-7 1/2).

Record ATS: Broncos 1-1; Packers 2-0.

Over/under: 42 1/2.

Times O/U: Broncos 0/2; Packers 0/2.

The scoop: NFL promoting this as rematch of Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego. Aaron Rodgers was 14 then. ... Broncos haven't started 0-3 since 1999 when they went 0-4 the first season after John Elway retired. Both Packers' wins in division, a dull performance in Chicago and a key triumph at home over Vikings after taking 21-0 lead.

Outlook: A lot of familiar names are gone, but Green Bay has replenished a lot of talent. Packers, 27-17.

Raiders (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Vikings (-9).

Record ATS: Raiders 1-1; Vikings 1-1.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Times O/U: Raiders 1/1; Vikings 0/2.

The scoop: Vikes nearly overcame 21-point deficit at rival Packers before Kirk Cousins threw brutal fourth-quarter interception on first down at Green Bay 8. Raiders' 10-0 lead was washed out by a flood of Mahomes TD passes in Oakland.

Outlook: Raiders split division games at home, but don't look ready to take on a playoff-caliber Minnesota team. Vikings, 31-21.

Jets (0-2) at Patriots (2-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots (-22).

Record ATS: Jets 0-2; Patriots 2-0.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Times O/U: Jets 0-2; Patriots 0/2.

The scoop: Luke Falk, the third QB the Jets have used, makes first NFL career start. He originally was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2018. ... Patriots have won six straight over New York since 2015. Remember when Rex Ryan used to torment Pats? They were 4-9 against New England in his six seasons.

Outlook: Looks like second straight laugher for New England. Patriots, 37-10.

Panthers (0-2) at Cardinals (0-1-1)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Panthers (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: Panthers 0-2; Cardinals 2-0.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Times O/U: Panthers 1/1; Cardinals 1/1.

The scoop: Two winless teams collide. Panthers are tying to avoid first 0-3 start since 2010 (0-5 in 2-14 season). Cards came up empty last week with a chance for upset at Ravens. ... Cam Newton of Panthers has not passed for a TD. Rookie Kyler Murray of Arizona joined Newton as only QBs in NFL history to pass for more than 300 yards in first two career games.

Outlook: Panthers are one of only four road favorites this week. Looking for upset at home by Cardinals over Carolina team that has problems. Cardinals, 17-10.

Giants (0-2) at Buccaneers (1-1)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Buccaneers (-6 1/2).

Record ATS: Giants 0-2; Buccaneers 1-1.

Over/under: 48.

Times O/U: Giants 1/1; Buccaneers 0/2.

The scoop: First start for first-round QB Daniel Jones and benching of Eli Manning is big news for Giants this week. Bucs won at Carolina after 31-10 loss when Niners scored three TDs on INT returns.

Outlook: Jones and Saquon Barkley impress, but Giants' defense gives up 441 yards per game. Buccaneers, 31-28.

Bears (1-1) at Redskins (0-2)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Bears (-4).

Record ATS: Bears 0-2; Redskins 1-1.

Over/under: 41 1/2.

Times O/U: Bears 0/2; Redskins 2/0.

The scoop: Bears have been disappointing so far with just two touchdowns in two games. Chicago won at Denver last week with 53-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal at gun after Broncos had taken lead with 31 seconds left. Washington unable to hold lead in losses at Eagles and to Cowboys.

Outlook: Redskins' rushing leader is Adrian Peterson with just 25 yards. Road underdog Bears win defensive struggle, 20-13.

Dog of the day

Dolphins (0-2) at Cowboys (2-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Cowboys (-23).

Record ATS: Dolphins 0-2; Cowboys 2-0.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Times O/U: Dolphins 1/1; Cowboys 2/0.

The scoop: Josh Rosen expected to get start for Dolphins instead of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has 39.9 rating, mainly because of four INTs. ... Fish down to one Fitzpatrick with trade of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this week, an obvious signal Miami might be tanking.

Outlook: NFL should be embarrassed by what is going on in Miami. South Florida fans don't need excuses to not show up for games. Cowboys 45-3.

Last week: Favorites were 7-8 straight up and against the spread. Home favorites were 5-3 ATS. There was one pick 'em game. Three games were over the number; 13 were under.

Last week's results: 7-8 straight up; 3-12 ATS.

Season record: 16-13-1 straight up; 6-24 ATS.