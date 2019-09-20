Meet Jessica Brown, polished in pleather and bows

Name: Jessica Brown, 39.

Who she is: She is a certified public accountant, lawyer and director of administration and finance for the City of Buffalo. She also teaches an accounting class at Bryant & Stratton and enjoys reading and working out. She grew up in North Tonawanda and is the mother of 3-year-old Eleanor.

What she's wearing: Green pleather skirt and ivory blouse from Express; Calvin Klein pumps; City of Buffalo pin; Apple watch; Kate Spade bow earrings from Poshmark.com; Kate Spade handbag and sunglasses-shaped bracelet from katespade.com.

Signature pieces: "I gravitate towards feminine pieces. I usually wear something that has bows or hearts on it. I even have tattoos of both things ... I like them because they are positive and fun and represent being optimistic and kind," she said.

Fashion statement: "I work for Mayor Brown's finance team at the City of Buffalo. My style is sophisticated and polished while also being confident and relaxed. I like to emulate the style of my mother, who always looks beautiful and classic. She taught me to invest in pieces that will last me for years. Buffalo is home to amazing art and architecture and sports teams. I like to show the love for my city through my style," she said.

Last thing she bought: "I'm 5'10" so it can be hard to find clothes sometimes. I went on Poshmark. There's actually a seller – same name, also a lawyer, and she's also tall and the same size. So I was so excited. I think I bought six things from her at once – all skirts and dresses."

In the market for: "Now that winter is coming up, I really need a new coat. I'm just the type of person who loves the seasons in Buffalo, and it's fun to figure out what I can wear for each season. I feel that women around here really have good style all year round. So a coat is probably what I'm looking for right now," she said.

