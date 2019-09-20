Share this article

print logo

Lockport sets free emergency preparedness program

Published |Updated

The City of Lockport is sponsoring a free Citizen Preparedness Corps training program for the general public at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza.

A speaker from the American Red Cross will conduct a 60- to 90-minute session of the training program, which provides a comprehensive overview on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and man-made disasters.

All who attend will receive a certificate of completion.

The Building Inspection, Fire and Police departments will be on hand to assist in answering questions.

Refreshments will be provided.

Thomas J. ProhaskaThomas J. Prohaska– Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

There are no comments - be the first to comment