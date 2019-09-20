Lockport sets free emergency preparedness program

The City of Lockport is sponsoring a free Citizen Preparedness Corps training program for the general public at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza.

A speaker from the American Red Cross will conduct a 60- to 90-minute session of the training program, which provides a comprehensive overview on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and man-made disasters.

All who attend will receive a certificate of completion.

The Building Inspection, Fire and Police departments will be on hand to assist in answering questions.

Refreshments will be provided.