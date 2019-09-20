Letter: Trump defenders reject his numerous failures

Writers to this column have come to the defense of Donald Trump by rejecting comparisons that have been made between him and Hitler. Fair enough, Trump is not responsible for the genocide of millions of people throughout Europe, nor has he deployed hundreds of thousands of storm-troopers to expand land grabs in an attempt to dominate the world. (The Greenland absurdity doesn’t count).

I digress, the mere fact that there are people eager to defend Trump with arguments separating him from the most detestable and heinous fascist of the 20th century and beyond is, in and of itself, extremely disturbing.

Criticisms of Trump for appearing dictatorial are not baseless; he sucks up to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Mohammad bin Salman, and other murderous authoritarians. He has dictator envy and exhibits an almost giddy adoration and reverence for them.

Trump has spoken and tweeted several remarks underscoring their “wonderful” qualities and the “fantastic” relations he has with them. What other world leaders have flaunted such delusions as if they were badges of honor for the world to observe – leaving American consuls and our allies abroad wondering – to what possible end is he doing that?

Initially his obvious ineptness was a concern but less than three years into his presidency he has moved well beyond just being inept – he has progressed to being a tangible danger to the core principles and ideals that have made America a force for decency and a respected moral influence around the world.

He may not be a reincarnation of Hitler but he certainly has provided plenty of hostile and contentious remarks along with parallel actions that require critical examination for anyone considering his reelection.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou.

Well, “I’m a believer.” – The Monkees.

James Galbo

Buffalo