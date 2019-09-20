Letter: Thruway Authority choice for Welcome Center fails

What a shame to read the Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island is not meeting expectations. The money on this center would have been much more wisely spent at the western gateway to New York State in the Town of Ripley where there is a true need for a Welcome Center.

Today, when motorists enter New York State from Pennsylvania on Interstate 90 and take the first exit at Shortman Road they encounter an adult book store, a series of abandoned buildings and a landscape full of overgrown brush and broken dreams.

Should they need a 24-hour gas station to continue their journey into the Empire State they have to drive an additional thirty miles to the Dunkirk/ Fredonia Exit. The Thruway Authority has resisted placing a Welcome Center at this location for years because of their erroneous belief that people will use this exit to circumvent the Ripley toll plaza.

Because of the myopic vision of the Thruway Authority, tens of thousands of motorists each day are being denied a safe location to obtain vital services and information. That experience is certainly not going to make them feel very welcome.

Tom Tarpley

Westfield