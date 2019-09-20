Letter: Sudden Blasdell road repairs is Poloncarz election gimmick

Living on and using Lake Avenue in Blasdell has been a nightmare for the past six to seven years. Over and over again we were told that the road would be repaired and the situation would be remedied.

Imagine my surprise when I received a letter with a return address indicating that it was from the Erie County Department of Public Works.

Inside was a letter not from the Department of Public Works but from County Executive Mark Poloncarz, on his official stationary and signed by him, notifying me that the road “rehabilitation” was to start this week and will continue through the end of the season.

I am amazed that this rebuild would finally occur. I realize that there was a problem with the contractor but why would it start so late in the year? Just because it’s an election year.

Where were the repairs when the Memorial Day parade in Blasdell had to be cancelled last year due to the poor condition of the road? The road was now in such poor condition that the parade was not even scheduled this year. At a public forum last year, we were told that the road would be only partially rebuilt due to a lack of funds. Now it has been scheduled for a complete “rehabilitation.” Why, because it’s an election year.

I realize that there is a “power of incumbency” that each elected official has during a reelection. However, using the stationary and postage allotted to the Public Works Department to distribute a supposedly informational letter which reads more like a campaign ad is campaigning using public funds and wrong.

The enclosed informational card listing phone numbers and departments would be helpful if only one-third of one side was not covered by a picture of the County Executive with a quote that sounds exactly like a campaign ad. Again, public funds and wrong.

Whatever this mailing cost to produce should be refunded to the county coffers by the campaign of Poloncarz.

Peter Reszka

Blasdell