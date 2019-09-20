Letter: Story of illegal dumping demonstrates good policing

A recent story in The Buffalo News told of a case of illegal dumping; the police found a sales receipt in the refuse, traced it to a business that had security cameras, found a suspect on the recordings and may be able to charge someone with the dumping.

It was a story of what the police have to go through to pursue people who break the law and probably involved several police before anyone gets charged. We don’t usually read how the police find suspects, so this story stood out showing us what diligence they had to have to do their job. I appreciate the job the police do.

David Irvin

Williamsville