Letter: Some public artwork should get exchanged

I’m hoping the “You Are The Library” downtown photo exhibit is not permanent. It has been on the Broadway side of the downtown library for a long time, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

About 10 years ago it became artistic fashion in modern art galleries to feature everyday people doing everyday things. My teenage daughter still pokes me and says, “Look Dad, another ‘people’ exhibit” when we see them. It’s harmless, easy to look at, obviously inexpensive.

The library people liked the idea. However, the photos should not be cemented in to the downtown fabric. Let’s move on from this, folks.

George Kunz

Snyder