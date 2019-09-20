Letter: School Board should act like adults during meetings

While the Buffalo Board of Education has the fiduciary responsibility to act in the capacity of a governing body, it also must exhibit behaviors that set a sound example for our children. Unfortunately, apoplectic fits, coupled with shouting matches and carotid arteries bulging from the necks have become the commonplace manifestation of this group.

Now they are calling for participation in sensitivity training. Regrettably, interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence are hardwired. It is difficult to change behaviors.

However, the board may reflect on the words of South African Anglican cleric, Desmond Tutu for guidance. “Don’t raise your voice; improve your argument.”

Stuart Angert

Amherst