Letter: Scajaquada Expressway should ‘move on’ at 50 mph

Here we go again. Another try to push through an unpopular and unaffordable plan for the Route 198/Scajaquada Expressway. The community has spoken. A recent News article reported two-thirds of the comments to the Department of Transportation were against the plans to downgrade the 198.

The “expressway” handles 75,000 cars a day at the east end. Diminishing this capacity will push traffic onto neighborhood streets. Keep cars on the expressway.

There are already biking and walking paths parallel to the expressway if that is what you are looking for. Financially our state is running on an annual budget with a $2.3 billion deficit.

A 2017 report said New York State had an accumulated debt of 63.7 billion and growing. And this is after over a decade of overall economic growth. The 198 is a regional road that works as it should at high speeds and we can’t afford the estimated $100 million to make changes to satisfy a vocal minority.

Let’s move on (at 50 mph).

Michael Blenk

Buffalo