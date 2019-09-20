Letter: Offering advice to bishop that he should have taken

Having grown up in the Catholic Church in the 50s and 60s at St. Aloysius in Cheektowaga, having been an altar boy (yes, I remember Father Joseph Friel) and having a brother who is a priest of some accomplishment, I feel I have some pretty good insights of the church and its history. I have some unsolicited advice for Bishop Richard Malone, who I trust will not have had the good judgment to have stepped aside yet. Not surprising, but incredibly sad.

The bishop might have wanted to consider a statement along the lines of…

“The church has failed you. The diocese has failed you. I have failed you. We can never make right the wrongs that have been inflicted. In an attempt to do what we can we are going to be completely transparent both financially and with acknowledging the wrongdoings and our part in handling it. We are not going to hide money in parishes so we can escape the financial punishment we so rightly deserve.

In fact, we will divest ourselves of our ill gained riches by appropriating those funds to those who have been so severely harmed by the church. I trust, I hope, in time, those funds will be replenished by the generosity and trust of parishioners who feel we have tried to do the right thing by doing this rather than denying, deflecting and being disingenuous.

We also are going to start a more thorough process of screening and background checks for any and all seminary candidates for admission to the priesthood.

We also will establish, along with a hotline, a panel of parishioners, mental health counselors and lawyers that will monitor complaints and reports of impropriety at any level and empower them to not only make recommendations for action but give them the authority to act.

We will no longer ‘reassign,’ rather than report. We will no longer send evil priests to our ‘rehab’ farms.”

But alas, I am now going out in the yard to see if a cow can, indeed, jump over the moon.

Tim Cogan

Cheektowaga