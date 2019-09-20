Letter: News editorial cartoons draw too much on Trump

I wonder if the time has come for The News cartoonist to back off a tad with his loathing of our president? His cartoons have gone from thought provoking, to irritating, to insulting, to redundant.

Anything negative that anyone says or puts into print about President Trump is immediately put into a cartoon whether it is true or not.

That cute little sharp upper lip that he has perfected is not how Trump’s mouth is shaped, but seems like fun for him to draw.

Meanwhile the Clintons sit free and clear as if they have done nothing worth ridiculing. Your cartoonist needs to read more and back off with the one cartoon he seems capable of drawing now, day after day.

Enough already.

Ron Wilson

East Amherst