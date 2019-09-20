Letter: Malone should be forgiven so that healing can begin

I was sexually abused by a priest and bullied harshly every day for four years for being gay at a Catholic High School – all occurring in the Buffalo Diocese.

For many years I believed that these traumas and betrayals destroyed my life. I learned the hard way that what was destroying my life was my incapacity to forgive the offenders. Once God gave me the grace to forgive, healing began.

The Amish taught me how to forgive. When the man who murdered their children killed himself, they forgave him and baked pies for his parents.

When they visited the parents, they brought the pies and asked, “Are you OK? Do you need anything?”

It seems Bishop Richard Malone made some hurtful mistakes. Pope Francis is doing an excellent job of putting effective prevention measures in place. Take it from me, Malone needs a lot of pies right now, not vengeance.

“Let ye who is without sin cast the first stone.”

The ability to forgive is the best thing that ever happened to me and brings me ever closer to Jesus. Leaders need forgiveness too.

Norman Bonk Jr.

Cheektowaga