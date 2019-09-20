Letter: Local Catholics must reject unsatisfactory explanations

If local Catholics are really as horrified at Bishop Richard Malone’s behavior as they claim, why don’t they get up a petition to have him excommunicated and send it to “The Pope, Vatican City?”

If you think that Malone can ever be part of the solution, rather than an integral part of the problem, you are deluded.

He and his ilk have been sweeping this abhorrent behavior under the rug for longer than anyone alive can remember; he and the deviants he protects should be in jail, not simply forced to resign.

Any Catholic who continues to put up with his bobbing and weaving for even one more day is worthy of the same amount of respect due Republicans who continue to support Trump because he has an (R) after his name.

Catholics and Republicans are afraid to leave their church or their party. They should not be. It is their church and their party that has left them.

It’s time to look elsewhere for a place to worship or a political party that shares their overall values, rather than merely pandering to their most egregious prejudices. Quitting your church has nothing to do with a lack of faith, just as leaving your party has nothing to do with a lack of patriotism.

But in this new country where facts have been replaced with propaganda and where we continue to cling to hypocrisy and double-talking, I would be very much surprised if more than a handful of people will be able to summon the courage to leave a church or a party which will therefore never be forced to change.

John Nelson

Kenmore