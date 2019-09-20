Letter: Judge’s bad decision meant no justice for rape victims

I applaud The Buffalo News for its editorial on Sept. 3, called “Disrespected.” I agree that no justice was served for those rape victims. I raised two daughters and I can only imagine the righteous indignation that the parents of the victims must feel.

It is unconscionable that Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon did not order jail time for the two perpetrators of the crimes, yes crimes. Sheldon should know that a responsibility goes with someone who is in authority and leadership. What message is she sending out there to the public?

I am totally disheartened as a taxpayer that her salary is paid by me and yet there seems to be no just absolutes in this court’s edict.

Katheryn Larsen

Tonawanda