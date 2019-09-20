Letter: Here is hoping Skyway conundrum gets settled

For many years, the New York State Department of Transportation has been adamant about keeping the Skyway as a major transportation link. As recently as 2017, a DOT study titled “Skyway Removal Feasibility Study” found no feasible alternatives.

Yet the DOT was poised to start an Environmental Impact Study on its removal anyway. The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council stepped in and recommended that the search for alternatives be added. This study has recently begun with the DOT handing the job over to a consulting firm.

You would think that selection of the winner of the contest, “City of Lights,” would mean that New York State has finally committed to Skyway removal or re-purposing. Not quite, the second-place winner keeps the Skyway intact. It looks like we will need to wait for yet another study to be completed.

Then comes public hearings, another environmental review, design, procurement of funds and then construction. Ten years from now we may finally get to see some or all of the Skyway gone.

While the “City of Lights” proposal has some merit, it does not adequately address how to handle the 40,000 vehicles per day that currently use the Skyway. A proposal that made the semifinals, titled “Vision for the Skyway and Alternative Route 5,” was the only submission that adequately solved the problem.

They proposed taking Route 5 inland at Tifft Street, heading north behind Tifft Farms, following the rail right-of-way and crossing the river with a bridge to tie into the Niagara Thruway at Hamburg Street. They estimated the cost at $350 million. If the federal government covers 80%, that would leave a price tag of about $70 million for the state. That’s certainly in the feasible range.

Let’s hope the study and all the steps that follow will move along quickly so we can finally answer the question of what to do with the Skyway.

Jim Rudnicki

Hamburg