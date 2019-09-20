Letter: Dixon falsely says Poloncarz ‘orchestrated’ pay increase

I just caught Lynne Dixon’s latest campaign commercial in which she mentioned that the current County Executive “orchestrated his own pay raise.” As a member of that “orchestra,” the Erie County Citizen’s Salary Review Committee, I can assure Dixon that the County Executive pulled no “strings,” musical or otherwise.

Our “conductor” was a professor from Buffalo State (and “composer” of all of our documents) and the “musicians” included a business owner, a labor leader, a retired local television executive, another professor and a retiree (or three). Our task was to evaluate the pay of the office of the County Executive, the County Controller, the County Sheriff, the County Clerk and County Legislators without regard to the current office holders. We looked at income and statistical data from almost all of New York’s counties and determined that modest increases were in order. (These are the first increases since 1996).

Once our “symphony” was complete, we gave a public performance to the Erie County Legislature, who subsequently approved the increases. It should also be noted that the increases do not take effect until after the “final note” of the 2019 election.

Mike Lukasik

Kenmore