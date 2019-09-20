Letter: Brooks’ conservative views shows in his recent column

David Brooks’ conservative ideology is showing in his Sept. 9 Buffalo News column that ostensibly psychoanalyzes young political radicals “on both sides.”

He sets a false equivalence between the alt-right and the “alt-left” (whatever that is), ascribing similar nihilistic tendencies to members of each. There is no correlative to the racist alt-right. “Everything is race. Everything is class,” says Brooks, invoking that old conservative bogeyman: class warfare.

The dreaded “class” principle is nothing more than the struggle to obtain fair economic opportunity for all. It is not the dark side of the left, as racism is for the right. The heroes of the economic justice movement, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., are also heroes for civil rights. The clearly-defined racist alt-right has been led by self-serving financiers like the Koch Brothers and the Mercer family.

In his column, Brooks basically echoes Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy statement (“Good people on both sides”) with “There are bad people on both sides.”

Michael Fanelli

Elma