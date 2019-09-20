Letter: Abandoning the Skyway is simply bad planning

Like Francis R. Kowsky’s statement, I too believe plans to demolish the Skyway should be “relegated to the trash bin.” I can’t imagine driving into the city or leaving it and not experiencing the lift to my spirit of seeing the lake stretching out before me. Am I the only one who marvels at this vista?

This is Buffalo … get over what winter does to our roads. We know how to handle winter in Buffalo. Has anyone been to Seattle and seen their elevated roadway? I haven’t heard they want to tear it down.

Before Marine Midland built their “cement block” at the foot of Main Street the view of Buffalo’s own “Great White Way,” was another inspiration. I was really disappointed when that happened.

I do hope we don’t abandon the Skyway.

Ethnea Runfola

Orchard Park