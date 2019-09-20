KeyBank's next CEO well-versed about Buffalo

KeyBank's next chairman and CEO is quite familiar with Buffalo.

When First Niagara Bank was combining its operations with Key's, Christopher M. Gorman spearheaded those efforts, as Key's merger integration executive.

"He knows this community pretty well and he knows how important this community is to KeyBank," said Gary M. Crosby, First Niagara's former CEO and a current Key board member. "I don't see any disruption anywhere" in the leadership transition.

That transition will happen May 1, 2020, when Beth E. Mooney retires as chairman and CEO, and Gorman takes over those roles.

Gorman was widely expected to be Mooney's successor upon her retirement. He joined Key in 1998 and has served in different roles, most recently as vice chairman and president of banking. On Thursday, Gorman was promoted to president and chief operating officer, and was named to the board, as Mooney disclosed her retirement plans.

While Key's home base of Cleveland remains the bank's biggest market, Buffalo is its No. 2 market, bolstered by the First Niagara deal. Larkinville is Key's Northeast regional headquarters. And the Buffalo area remains Key's home base for the mortgage and indirect auto lending operations that the bank picked up from First Niagara.

Gorman described the Buffalo market as significant to Key. The bank has declined to say how many employees it has here.

"Obviously, we have a tremendous number of our teammates and employees in Buffalo," he said. "We also have a whole lot of clients. It is a very, very important market for us. As a consequence, I'm there frequently and will continue to be there frequently and look forward to spending a lot of time in Buffalo going forward."

Gorman said when he takes over as chairman and CEO, his priorities will be to ensure a smooth leadership transition, maintain Key's momentum, and to focus on hiring, retaining and developing talent.

"The industry undoubtedly as it's changed in the last five years, will change in the next five years, and I think we're positioned to make sure we're out ahead of that," he said.

Crosby praised Gorman's work overseeing the merger of the Key and First Niagara teams, and for his leadership style. "He's got a lot of followership within Key," Crosby said. "He knows the bank very well."

Mooney and Crosby were first introduced to each other years ago by Robert Wilmers, then M&T's CEO. Mooney and Crosby worked together closely on the Key-First Niagara combination, and built their friendship.

"I'm happy for Beth, and she's just done a terrific job as CEO of KeyBank and brought the bank a long, long way," Crosby said. "She's leaving it in very good hands."

Mooney said she felt the timing was right for her to step aside next spring. She will turn 65 in February, and on the date she retires, she will have been Key's CEO for nine years. Key's $4 billion acquisition of First Niagara, which was completed in 2016, remains special to her.

"When I think of business things we did in my tenure, that is the highlight, and I couldn't be prouder," she said.

Aside from her executive duties, Mooney visits Buffalo to enjoy cultural attractions like the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

"She has come here quietly on her own to take the community in and has really enjoyed it," Crosby said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see her continue to visit Buffalo post-retirement for some of the things we have to offer."