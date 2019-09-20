KeyBank Center announces revised bag policy for events

In advance of the Buffalo Sabres' home preseason game Saturday, KeyBank Center has announced a new bag policy for all events, including Sabres and Bandits games.

According to the new policy, small handbags, purses, drawstring bags and clutches are allowed, but anything larger will not be permitted. Fans will no longer be able to store larger bags with Account Services during the game, the release said.

Medical items and diaper bags are allowed.

The Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday.