High School Football Roundup: Bennett wins thriller in two overtimes

Jamestown and Bennett put on a back-and-forth battle that took two overtimes to settle, with the Tigers coming out on top, 28-26.

D’Jae Perry had the winning touchdown in the second overtime, a three-yard plunge to put Bennett on top, followed by a two-point conversion.

It wasn’t over, though; the Red Raiders came marching down the field and scored a touchdown. A two-point conversion would tie.

Jamestown’s Amari Scott took the handoff on the conversion attempt and tried a sweep to the left, but was met by Perry and Cameron Heflin.

Scott failed to cross the goal line and Bennett took home the victory.

“They didn’t give up, they fought though adversity,” coach Steve McDuffie said of his Tigers squad. “Jamestown is a very, very good football team.”

Perry finished with 19 rushes for 256 yards with a long of 35, two touchdowns and the eventual game-winning two-point conversion. He also had eight tackles on defense.

Perry’s brother, freshman Rashad, also scooped up a goal-line Jamestown fumble in the first overtime period that ended the Raiders’ scoring threat. Lamont Pulliam hauled in an 80-yard flea flicker pass from Davonte Prince to open the scoring for Bennett, which now sits at 2-1 overall. Jamestown is also 2-1 with the loss.

Class AA

Clarence 27, Lancaster 26: It came down to a two-point conversion for Lancaster. Quarterback Jason Mansell had connected with Shawn Davis for a 12-yard overtime touchdown; a two-point conversion would win the game.

Lancaster attempted a run, but Clarence’s defense held strong and the Red Devils celebrated the overtime victory over their rival Friday night at Clarence’s field.

Zach Norton threw a 62-yard touchdown and also ran for a score for Clarence, now 2-1 overall.

Mansell finished with two passing touchdowns for Lancaster, which dropped to 2-1 overall as well.

Class A

South Park 36, Kenmore East 9: South Park’s offense was once again relentless in its victory over the Bulldogs.

Brandan Brown hauled in three long touchdowns of 36, 50 and 60 yards in the victory. It was 36-0 at halftime.

The Sparks have now outscored their opponents 128-23 though the first three games of the season.

Grand Island 35, Sweet Home 22: The Vikings had a 28-14 lead at halftime and were able to hold off a late Panthers rally.

Blake Bielec had two touchdowns for the Vikings; Jack Dlugokinski had a 66-yarder while Ben Moskala and Kurtis Smith added short touchdown runs.

Grand Island is 2-1 on the season while Sweet Home falls to 1-2.

The Panthers got a huge 95-yard kick return touchdown from Tyrel Lewis in the first quarter.

Class B

Maritime 34, Iroquois 13: Maritime jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime thanks to a trio of touchdown runs, two from Mekhi Bridgers and one from Jion Washington.

Maurice Vaughn, the Buffalo News’ Week 2 Player of the Week, rumbled for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 26-0.

Bridgers added his third touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter for Maritime (3-0, 2-0).

Iroquois’ high-powered offense, which came into the game with the second-most points scored in all of Class B (81), was stymied by Maritime’s defense for the majority of the contest.

Trey Kleitz put the Chiefs on the board with a 12-yard pass to Tyler Berry and ran for an 11-yard score later, but it was too little, too late for Iroquois (2-1, 1-1).

Pioneer 28, Lew-Port 14: The Panthers turned an early 3rd-and-18 situation into a touchdown when Tra’e Hill took a tipped pass 31 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead.

Lew-Port answered right back with a three-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Corey Stack from JP Stewart.

Pioneer scored on its next two drives and established a 21-7 lead, but star Lew-Port running back Gino Fontanarosa found the end zone to cut the lead to seven.

Another Panthers touchdown, this time from Tyler Ely, put Pioneer up 28-14. It was enough to close out the Lancers.

Medina 26, Maryvale 6: Junior Brian Fry scored three touchdowns as the Mustangs upset previously-undefeated Maryvale.

Fry ran for scores of 54 yards and 30 yards and hauled in a 30-yard pass from sophomore signal-caller Jarin Rhim.

Rhim also hit senior Nathan Neace for the first touchdown of the day, a 13-yarder.

Albion 14, Depew 11: It was a tough defensive game, featuring a combined 10 turnovers.

Depew was set to receive the ball one last time, but the Wildcats’ return man muffed the Albion punt.

Deyonci Farley recovered the loose ball for the Purple Eagles and the team closed its fourth straight win over the Wildcats.

Farley finished the day with nine tackles. Quarterback Tom Furmanski had a touchdown passing and rushing for Albion, which sits at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the division.

Class C

Southwestern 49, Allegany-Limestone 8: An 80-yard punt return from Tywin Wright was the cherry on top of a big offensive performance from the Trojans.

Class D

Franklinville/Ellicottville 24, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 8: Clymer/Sherman/Panama suffered its first regular season loss since Oct. 27, 2017.

The Wolfpack drove to open the game and had the ball on the one-yard line, looming to score.

Instead, the Titans’ defense held, and Franklinville/Ellicottville marched 99 yards the other way for a touchdown.

The Wolfpack answered back when Garret Hinsdale threw a 20-yard strike to Matthew White.

The Titans did not bend. Quarterback Logan Frank connected with Tyler Clear for the second time in the game for a 25-yard score.

Frank later ran for a 2-yard touchdown to put the Titans up 24-8 and the defense was able to close out the defending state champions.

Nonleague

Olean 19, Randolph 8: Railey Silvis hit senior Gavin Kulp for a 50-yard touchdown on Olean’s opening drive.

Silvis and Kulb connected later for an 18-yard score in the second quarter. Nick Pantuso ran for another touchdown as Olean got its first win of the season.

Alden 38, Roy-Hart 0: Senior Lucas Bush scored the first touchdown on the Bulldogs’ new blue turf in the first quarter on a quarterback keeper.

It set a trend; Alden would go on to score 32 more unanswered points. Brothers Joe and Robbie Motz combined to score five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Bush finished with three touchdowns passing and one on the ground.

Salamanca 28, Gowanda/Pine Valley 6: Two touchdowns from Lucas McKenna and a 35-yard interception return for a score highlighted the Warriors’ victory over Gowanda/Pine Valley.

Chelton Bellinger scored Gowanda’s only touchdown of the day on a 19-yard run.