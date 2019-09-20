High School Extra: Three bound for Bona, Alden girls soccer still undefeated

Three recent WNY high school graduates have been named to St. Bonaventure’s men’s lacrosse roster for the upcoming seasons, the school announced Friday.

Brett Beetow, a graduate of Lancaster, will transfer to the Bonnies from the University at Tampa.

He will join former Legends teammates Ben Mazur, CJ DiRienzo and Andrew Hersey on the St. Bona roster.

Hamburg graduate Brett Chiodo will play the midfielder position for the Bonnies. He had 38 goals at the position in his senior year.

Colby Sroda is the third local name to have been announced. The Eden graduate will be a “face-off specialist,” coach Randy Mearns said in a press release.

“This class, as a whole, we’re really excited about,” he said.

Alden still undefeated

Ava Eichensehr recorded a hat trick and assisted in another goal as Alden topped Holland, 6-2, in ECIC IV girls soccer play on Friday.

Alden is now 6-0 overall and 4-0, keeping the team in contention with division-leading Tonawanda (6-2 overall).

Bennett blanks MEC

Bennett remains atop the D’Youville Cup Division II standings after a 9-0 shutout of Middle Early College in boys soccer on Friday.

Senior forward Thaw Oo led the Tigers with two goals and an assist. Junior Mohamed Nasib had three assists.

Bennett, now 2-0, will play da Vinci on Monday.

East gets third OT win

Williamsville East’s field hockey squad won a 2-1 contest against Pioneer in a sudden-death overtime period on Friday.

Jenna Cavalieri notched the game-winning goal 50 seconds into overtime. Laura Kaplan was credited with the assist.

Maria Patti scored in the second half to tie the game at one goal apiece.

It was the Flames’ third overtime victory this season. East is now 4-1 overall.

Wierzbowsky scores 3

Quinn Wierzbowsky recorded a hat trick for Iroquois in a 4-0 field hockey win over West Seneca.

Wierzbowsky put the Chiefs on the board at 19:29 into the first half. Jillian Quinn notched the second Iroquois goal just before halftime.

Wierzbowsky scored her second and third goals of the night at 8:12 and 12:24, respectively.

Madison Miranda and Hayden Herbold combined for the shutout.

Iroquois, now 5-2, was ranked fourth in the most recent Coaches Poll. The Chiefs will play Williamsville South on Monday.

Speaking of South, the Billies earned a 4-1 win over Eden at South’s complex on Friday.

Lauren Montgomery got the Billies on the board first just two minutes into the game and was quickly followed by Elizabeth Jackson.

Bryanna Barbalato and Marilyn Martin rounded out the scoring for Will South. Barbalato’s score was the first of her varsity career.

Nichols icers get win

It may only be September, but Nichols’ boys hockey team has been hard at work.

The team travelled to Marlboro, Mass., Friday for the first round of the Boston Jr. Bruins Shootout showcase tournament, held at the four-rink New England Sports Center.

Nichols opened with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Barons. Cameron Ricotta, Patrick Brady and Cameron Bauer each scored a goal. Owen Parker made 21 saves in net.

Scott Sapterton, the team’s assistant coach, said the tournament has no official “winner,” but every team gets four games to compete in front of hockey scouts from around the country.

Nichols will play two all-star teams, the Eastern Mass. Senators and the East Coast Wizards, on Saturday before facing the Long Island Royals on Sunday to conclude the showcase.

The team is 4-0 this season, including a win over the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

WSE earns first victory

A pair of goals from twin sisters Vanessa and Victoria Iuvino helped West Seneca East to a 4-1 win over visiting Sweet Home, the Trojans’ first victory of the girls soccer season.

The goals were the first of the Iuvinos varsity careers. They were called up from the junior varsity roster earlier this week.

Allison Regian, a sophomore, and Karlie Mann, a senior, rounded out the goal scorers for West Seneca.

Sam Kaufman made eight saves in net for the Trojans. Leanne Hall netted the lone goal for Sweet Home (1-4).

Blake qualifies for OP

Another Orchard Park swimmer has qualified for states. Emily Blake will represent the Quakers in the 200 individual medley event after she recorded a time of 2:12.54 in a 127-54 dual-meet win against Clarence on Friday.

It was Orchard Park’s fifth straight meet to have a swimmer qualify for states, coach Bret Norvilitis said.

Blake will join Paige Salmon (100 fly, 59.86), Ella Mikule (100 backstroke, 1:00.41), the Quakers’ 200 freestyle relay team and the medley relay team.

WSE stays in first place

West Seneca East’s boys volleyball team still rules ECIC II after downing Starpoint in three close sets Friday.

The Trojans topped the Spartans 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23.

Cole Ignaszak led the team with 12 kills. Jackson Strong recorded 11 while Bryson Myers had six kills.

West Seneca East was ranked ninth in the Buffalo News’ Coaches Poll published on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Orchard Park, the top-ranked school, took care of fourth-ranked West Seneca West in three sets, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21.

Joe Nicometo had 19 kills while Nick Thomas had nine kills and four aces.