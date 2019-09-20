High School Extra: Akron rolls past Cleveland Hill

Akron coach Andrew Clouse doesn’t think the Tigers have beat Cleveland Hill since 1997.

On Thursday, the Tigers (3-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (1-2), 47-0.

Akron was prepared. Clouse says the Tigers have been prepping for this game since the offseason. It paid off.

Cleveland Hill was stifled on each side of the ball. Its offense was held to 128 total yards and the defense couldn’t stop Akron quarterback Adam Mietz nor running back Aidan Smith.

Mietz totaled six touch-downs, four running and two throwing. Smith had 175 yards rushing on 14 carries. He also had 16 tackles on defense.

“The only team that is going to get in our way is ourselves,” Clouse said.

Cleveland Hill has won the past three Section VI Class C championships but there may be a new front runner.

Akron has only allowed six points this season. They beat Silver Creek 28-6 and shut out Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 32-0 last week.

Sophomore defensive end Gavin Susfolk recorded five sacks in the win, a school record. His six for the season tie him for the most by a Tiger in their career.

The Tigers also lost two-way starter Nick Wood to injury. Replacing him at receiver is Zach Ellis and Ryan Yaeger at linebacker. Ellis had two critical third-down catches and Yaeger recorded five tackles.

Akron is set for a matchup with a currently 2-0 Wilson team next week. The result could decide who leaves Class C North as champions this season.

WSW extinguishes Williamsville East

After losing to Kenmore West to open the season, West Seneca West football responded with consecutive wins over Hamburg and Williamsville East.

Thursday, the Indians defeated the Flames, 41-6.

Isaiah Simmons opened the game with a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Indians up 7-0 and scored again from eight yards to make it 21-0.

Williamsville East got its first score of the game with 7:01 remaining in the fourth.

Zackery Robinson’s 85-yard touchdown run sealed it for West Seneca West.

Prep Talk AOW

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football player Maurice Vaughn and St. Mary’s girls soccer player Gabby Gambino have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Vaughn rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles in a 20-6 win at Dunkirk, helping the second-year charter school program improve to 2-0. He received 46.8% of the vote.

Gambino, a sophomore, scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and golden goal in the 84th minute of a 3-2 comeback win over Nardin that kept the Lancers unbeaten. She received 51.9% of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday.

