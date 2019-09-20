HACKETT, Anna A.

HACKETT - Anna A. September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Hackett, Sr.; dear mother of William J. Hackett, Jr., Cheryl (Dale) McNett, Douglas (late JoAnne) and Kevin Hackett; loving grandmother of Ryan Hackett, Thomas and Jason McNett, Nicholas, Crystal Hackett and Kelly Nice; great-grandmother of Cali, Addison, Jackson, Nicholas Jr., Aria, Kaylee and Jaclyn; sister of the late Ruth Brundage and Howard "Pat" Albright; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday 2-4 PM (Funeral Prayers at 4 PM).