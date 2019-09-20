Former UAW official facing corruption charges

A former United Auto Workers official from Grand Island was charged Friday by federal prosecutors in a widening corruption scandal.

Jeffery Pietrzyk, 74, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was the 11th person charged by federal prosecutors in the case.

Pietrzyk, who retired in 2014, previously held a number of leadership roles at UAW Local 774, which represents workers at the Town of Tonawanda engine plant. He was often referred to as "Paycheck," as an alternative to his last name.

The charges against Pietrzyk on Friday focus on his time working as an assistant to then-UAW vice president Joseph Ashton at the Detroit-based labor union from 2010 to 2014, when Ashton led the union's GM department.

Pietrzyk also served as co-director of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources, an education and training center in Detroit, and as an officer on center's executive board.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege that Pietrzyk, a union official named Michael Grimes, and a third, unidentified union official "demanded and accepted" from two vendors "hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks in the form of cash, checks and other things of value." Prosecutors allege the three union officials' actions related to contracts to provide jackets and other products to the human resources center and UAW members.

Prosecutors claim Pietrzyk collected $123,000 as a result of the alleged conspiracy.

Grimes pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this month. While the third union official is not named in the criminal complaint, The Detroit News, which has closely tracked the case, has cited unidentified sources familiar with the investigation as saying that person is Ashton.

Pietrzyk could not be reached to comment on Friday. A person who answered the phone at his home said he was in Detroit and not available.

Ashton has not been charged in the case. From 2006 to 2010, Ashton was director of Amherst-based UAW Region 9, before he was elevated to UAW vice president in charge of the GM bargaining unit.

Ashton was in charge of the UAW's negotiations with GM in 2011. He retired in 2014 and was named to GM's board of directors. He retired from the board in 2017.