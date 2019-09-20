FEMA grant buys new radios for every Niagara County firefighter

Every firefighter in Niagara County, both volunteer and professional, will receive a new portable radio by early 2020, after the County Legislature accepted a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant Thursday.

The purchase of 797 radios for about $2.1 million includes a 10% county match for the $1.9 million grant, Legislator David E. Godfrey said.

County Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz said the new radios will accommodate 1,000 channels, meeting federal interoperability standards for communicating with all brands of radios, both digital and analog.

To further enhance the county radio network, the Legislature approved a $2.7 million plan to erect a new radio tower next year at the Lewiston Highway Department on Swann Road, a microwave link at the Town of Niagara water tower on Lockport Road, and a relay antenna on the roof of the Fashion Outlets Mall.

Undersheriff Michael J. Filicetti said the package will be paid for through state grants, lined up by Chief Deputy Patrick Weidel, and the 911 surcharge on cellphone bills.