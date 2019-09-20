Editorial: The Bills move against unruly behavior

The biggest fan behavior problems at Buffalo Bills games are not the ones splashed across social media.

We’re not endorsing the idea of people crashing onto card tables, but that falls into the category of, “It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.”

Fans’ adrenaline – along with some other liquids – will be flowing for Sunday’s home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills have a 2-0 record, the weather forecast calls for 80-degree temperatures, and you can’t blame the Bills faithful for wanting to let the good times roll.

A Bills executive held a news conference this week with officials from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Orchard Park police, spreading the word that the team is taking more steps this season to crack down on unruly fan behavior. It’s a necessary move.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said there will be 300 law enforcement personnel assigned to the grounds at New Era Field, along with another 300 private security personnel.

There will even be eyes in the sky. Officers will be using the SkyWatch surveillance tower, on loan from the Buffalo Police Department. It puts officers 25 feet in the air and equips them with high-definition cameras. It will be in the bus and limousine parking lot, where team officials are focusing particular attention. The custom of fans jumping off school bus roofs onto tables is something they want to do away with.

Those stunts can be dangerous, to be sure, but they are just one piece of a larger problem: fan drunkenness. It’s impossible to know how many of the 70,000 or so spectators at a Bills game are intoxicated; it’s a minority, but a vocal one that in the past has saddled Buffalo with the dubious distinction of having the NFL’s most intoxicated fans. And they spoil the fun for the rest of us.

Inebriated spectators who vomit, get in fights, throw things in the stands or yell profanities are what cause some spectators to refuse to go to games, particularly if they bring children along.

This is an issue at every NFL stadium and at sporting events throughout the world. The Bills are well aware of the problem and working to minimize it.

One change this year is a designated lot called Tailgate Village, where buses and limos will need to either buy a parking permit for $100, or pay for a tailgate package of food and drinks that costs about $15 per person.

Tailgating is where a lot of the fun starts on game day, and also a lot of the drinking. And plenty of it takes place in private parking lots, over which the Bills have no control.

Once fans are in the stadium, the team and security personnel need to keep close watch, ensuring that alcohol sales are controlled and that everyone can have a good time.

The Bills say they are making progress in curbing unruly fan behavior. Andy Major, team vice president of operations and guest experience, said that not long ago, the team averaged 30 in-stadium arrests per game and 140 ejections. Last season they averaged three arrests and 46 ejections a game, he said.

The Bills have to walk a fine line between reining in customers who misbehave and not dampening the enthusiasm of their thousands of fans who enjoy their weekly communal rituals revolving around football.

While the knuckleheads draw attention to themselves, there is also an impressive sense of community and camaraderie among the majority of fans. Walk through the tailgate parties and you’re likely to be offered a burger or a beer by someone you’ve never met. It’s like a big party where everyone is invited – unless they show up wearing the jersey of the other team.

If fans can police themselves, and “know when to say when,” as the saying goes, it will free more in the stadium to focus on beating the Bengals.