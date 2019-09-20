Editorial: It seems to us – Fame comes knocking, Smile for the new emergency room and they stole what??

Who knows where lightning is going to strike? Paul met John at a garden fete in Liverpool. Mick and Keith, childhood friends, reconnected in their late teens after a chance meeting a train station east of London. Bruce met Clarence at – well, never mind; that one’s lost in the swamps of E Street mythology.

Now, here in Buffalo, we have Moe and Michael, the singing cops who are headed, in some version, for television fame. It’s as unlikely a story as any.

Police officers Armonde “Moe” Badger and Michael Norwood Jr. became viral video sensations earlier this year, belting out songs like Shai’s “If I Ever Fall in Love” – in a barber shop – and later, Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” That one has been seen more than a quarter million times on Facebook. Then they were on Ellen DeGeneres’s show, singing the Temptations’ “My Girl” to the host.

Now, they’re getting a TV show – a sitcom, in which they would be played by who knows who while policing a city that may or may not be Buffalo. But we can’t wait to see it. It’s just too bad Ed Sullivan’s not still around.

•••

It’s not too late to get your Smile Cookie, but move quickly. On Sunday, the promotion ends.

Smile Cookies are a creative and tasty fundraiser for Erie County Medical Center, offered in partnership with Tim Hortons. Proceeds from all Smile Cookie sales at all 200 or so Tim Hortons outposts in Western New York will benefit the hospital’s construction of a new trauma and emergency department.

The cookies sell for $1 and, last year, they raised nearly $95,000. That’s a drop in the bucket of the $55 million project, but it’s a way that anyone who wants to can help out. So why not?

•••

The world – or some of it, anyway – is abuzz about the theft of a toilet. It’s not just any toilet, mind you. This one was installed as an art piece in Britain’s Blenheim Palace – birthplace of Winston Churchill – and it happens to be made of solid, 18-karat gold.

And it worked.

Police had made two arrests as of Friday, but they haven’t answered why anyone would make a solid-gold throne of that particular design. It’s an odd world.