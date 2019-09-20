Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 21, 2019

The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament continues with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, and concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo and the Lockport Duplicate Club are closed for the tournament today, Saturday, Sept. 21.

• • •

Extra points will be awarded, with no extra charge, at all games Monday through next Saturday at the Airport Bridge Club. Bridge Club Meridian also will offer extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

• • •

Want to know where to play bridge or how to learn the game? Info is available from John Bava of Western New York Unit 116 at 908-256-6466 or email jbava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Delaware Wednesday Club now plays its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Today, Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Next Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Great Lakes Fall Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Next Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20. For info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Sept. 9 to Sept. 15

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 57.18%; B/C: Barbara Sadkin and Terry Hamovitch, 56.71%; east-west, A: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 61.57%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 60.47%; Barbara Libby and Art Matthies, 58.10%; B/C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 49.56%; Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 48.38%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and Tom Fraas, 57.44%; B: Judy Kaprove and Ruth Kozower, 55.06%; Brian Block and Dale Anderson, 53.57%; C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 49.40%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and John Ziemer, 58.93%; B/C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.55%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 63.14%; B: Lois Tatelman and Brian Block, 59.93%; C: Florence Boyd and Ron Helfman, 57.69%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 61.25%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 60.84%; B: Paula Kotowski and Walt Olszewski, 59.59%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Brian Block, 52.08%; Ruth Kozower and Ed Drozen, 49.26%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 59.57%; B: Barbara Libby and Mike Silverman, 56.50%; Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 56.30%; C: Paula Kotowski and Bob Kaprove, 51.34%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and Tom Fraas, 59.08%; B: Martha and John Welte, 56.30%; C: Gay Simpson and Janet Frisch, 51.85%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 63.10%; B: Martha and John Welte, 58.33%; C: Lois Tatelman and Ed Morgan, 57.14%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Novice game. North-south, A/B: Phyllis Stasiowski and Meena Rustgi, 60.05%; David Schott and Edward Ziegenfuss, 59.60%; C: Celine Laduca and Pierre Williot, 52.10%; east-west, A: Belinda Biagiotti and R. Michael Metzger, 63.18%; B/C: Stephane Ronget and Jim Hassett, 51.27%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Bill Noltee and Fred Isenberg, 61.47%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 60.61%; B: Judith Bailey and Janie Polk, 56.38%; Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 49.24%; C: Joan Nigrelli and Gini Sicignano, 47.71%; east-west, A/B: Marilyn Wallace and Diane Forrest, 57.39%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 57.20%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Mike Ryan and Bob Linn, 55.19%; (tie) Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, Judy Padgug and Stan Kozlowski, 54.81%; Sue Bergman and Jim Easton, 53.70%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 52.22%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Usha Khurana and Bill Rich, 68.75%; B: Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 59.66%; C: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 50%; east-west, A: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 61.55%; B/C: Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 59.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 58.85%; Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, 56.02%; B: Judy Zeckhauser and John Marvin, 52.60%; Pat Rasmus and Ken Meier, 52.31%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 51.56%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – (Tie) Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 62.59%; Christy Kellogg and Saleh Fetouh, 58.52%; Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, 52.22%; Dian Petrov and Bob Linn, 50.74%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 62.50%; B: Terry Fraas and John Sinclair, 58.93%; Judy Graf and Carol Roth, 56.55%; C: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Ed Harman and Kathy Fenn, 61.90%; Joe Miranda and Sandi England, 58.93%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 58.33%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 62.80%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ginny Panaro, 57.74%; Carol Bedell and Bob Kaprove, 51.79%; east-west, Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 60.42%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 55.95%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 54.17%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 58.8%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Art Morth, 57.4%; Bill Rich and Ed Harman, 56.5%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 58.85%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 57.81%; (tie) Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 54.17%; Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 52.60%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim Lanzo and Bob Lederhouse, 59.72%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 59.26%; Ed Harman and Dian Petrov, 53.24%; Barbara Scott and Darcy Buchanan, 50.93%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 48.15%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 57%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 54%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 65%; Ron Fill and Mary Banks, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 69%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 55%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 59%; Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Bob Kaiser and Nelson Torre, 60.7%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 48.8%; east-west, Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 64.3%; Ruth Jones and Pat Rogers, 44%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 70%; Wilson McClaren and Linda Vassallo, 53%; east-west, George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, 59%; Judy Thielman and Elaine Wegrzyn, 53%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 55.8%; Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 53.3%; east-west, Kay Brinkman and Lynda Pettit, 70%; Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 45%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com