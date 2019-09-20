Delaware North and Uniland have a green day

Uniland Development Co. and Delaware North executives joined together on Thursday to celebrate the certification of the new Delaware North Building for its environmental sustainability.

But they took the party to a different place.

The 12-story building was recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council with the silver designation under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system (LEED), based on its erosion, sedimentation control and brownfield cleanup plans; recycling of construction materials during development; its indoor air quality monitoring systems, stormwater management, and HVAC systems; its low carbon footprint; and the living plant wall in the lobby.

The 353,296-square-foot complex at 250 Delaware Ave. is the new corporate headquarters for the Buffalo-based global hospitality company, which also operates the Westin Buffalo Hotel in the building. It also includes two restaurants operated by Delaware North, plus additional Class A office space and both underground parking and an adjacent parking ramp.

So after spending a lot of green to build a very "green" tower, the executives toasted their success – with an extremely green drink. Uniland Vice President Michael Montante and Delaware North Vice President Dan Zimmer downed some cold-pressed juice, with pineapple, lemon, mint and cucumber – compliments of Patina 250, the upscale first-floor restaurant.