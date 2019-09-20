NFTA bus driver, passengers hospitalized after Buffalo collision

A three-vehicle collision involving an NFTA Metro bus and two cars sent nine people – including the bus driver – to the hospital, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Bailey and East Delavan avenues, spokeswoman Helen Tederous said in an email.

Tederous added that, according to police, the bus was traveling west on East Delavan and was struck by a vehicle that was headed south on Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle appeared to have run a red light and was traveling at a high speed when it struck the passenger-side front door of the bus, she added.

The bus veered off the road into a parking lot and struck a parked vehicle, which was not occupied at the time, Tederous said.

East Delavan was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the accident, she added.