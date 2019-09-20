Why Henri Jokiharju likely will make the Sabres' roster out of training camp

We're starting to understand which players are most likely to make the Buffalo Sabres' roster under Ralph Krueger.

Tage Thompson was given time on the Sabres' top power play Monday in Pittsburgh. Victor Olofsson quickly developed chemistry with free-agent acquisition Marcus Johansson. Henri Jokiharju was trusted to play with Jack Eichel during the 3-on-3 overtime at Penn State University.

Much can change over the final four preseason games, as illustrated by the Sabres losing Brandon Montour to an injury for an undetermined amount of time. During my latest Facebook Live broadcast, I answered readers' questions and offered my thoughts on which players have stood out early in camp. Watch the video below, or click this link: https://www.facebook.com/TBNSports/videos/1658662757598454/