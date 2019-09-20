Buffalo man on parole charged with possession of crystal meth

A Buffalo man on parole was arrested Friday and charged with drug possession after allegedly failing three drug screenings, declining to show up for the fourth and fifth, breaking off contact with his probation officer and eventually allegedly getting caught with 21 bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Jason Yelder – who in 2017 pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine – served a 20-month prison sentence and began five years of post-release supervision on May 25, 2018.

Yelder allegedly failed three drug screening tests on Feb. 12, Feb. 21 and April 23, then failed to show up for testing April 29 and May 2, prosecutors said, adding that he then broke off contact with probation personnel. An arrest warrant was issued May 3.

On July 15, Yelder was taken into custody at a hotel in downtown Buffalo, where he was allegedly found with 21 bags of crystal meth and numerous other controlled substances, prosecutors said.