NFL cracks down on pyrotechnics after fire; Bills adjust plans

A failed pyrotechnic device bursts into flames before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
New Era Field will be fired up for Sunday's opener, but without any flame effects or pyrotechnics on the field.

The NFL has issued a temporary ban on the effects following a fire on the field at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in Week 2. ESPN first reported the league's directive. The ban is in place while an investigation is ongoing.

Pyrotechnics away from the field are allowed.

A Bills spokesman said Friday that the team has received the league memo and "adjusted accordingly."

A pyrotechnic machine caught on fire during the Tennessee Titans' pregame player introductions. No one was injured as crews rushed to douse the flames with water and then covered the machine with sand.

