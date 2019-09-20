Bills' Devin Singletary, Taron Johnson, Tyler Kroft out for home opener

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, cornerback Taron Johnson and tight end Tyler Kroft will not play in Sunday's home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Singletary did not practice Friday, meaning he has missed all three days this week because of a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. Johnson also remained sidelined for a third consecutive day because of a hamstring injury.

Tight end Tyler Kroft, who seemed on course for his Bills debut, injured an ankle Thursday did not practiced Friday. Coach Sean McDermott said he feels better Friday about Kroft's injury than he did Thursday and that Kroft is trending in the right directions. But he was listed as out when the injury report was released.

Linebacker Corey Thompson was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did not practice Friday.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday with a neck injury but was not wearing a red no-contact jersey Friday. He was a full participant and is not listed on the injury report.

For the Bengals, wide receiver A.J. Green remains out as does former Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, cornerback B.W. Webb and defensive end Kerry Wynn are out. Defensive end Carl Lawson is doubtful. Guard Michael Johnson and offensive tackle Andre Smith are questionable.