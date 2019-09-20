BEAVERS, Fern Elizabeth (Jackson)

BEAVERS BEAVERS - Fern Elizabeth (nee Jackson)

Entered into eternal rest September 17, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony H. Beavers; dearest mother of Gregory Anthony Beavers, of Washington, D.C., and Dr. Kelly Renee Beavers-Clemons (Stephen), of Atlanta, GA; grandmother of Stephen Anthony, Autumn Rahyne, Summer Soleil, and Wynter Sierra; daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Irene (nee Twitty) Jackson; sister of Sandra Jackson Cardwell, Michael Watts (Cheryl), of Allentown, PA, and the late Michelle Jackson Mosley; sister-in-law of Fredrick (Almeta) Beavers; godmother of Marvin Barge; dearest friend of Patricia Baxter and Sharon R. Amos; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, 2019, 6-8 PM, and Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 AM - 1 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM. Rev. Michael Chapman officiating. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Beavers was a member of the Gamma Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Erie County Chapter of The Links, Inc., under whose auspices a service of remembrance will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the African American Veterans' Monument Committee, P.O. Box 231, Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com