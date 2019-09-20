Dalton Foundation's contribution to Roswell Park lives on a year later

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is back in Buffalo this weekend as Cincinnati faces the Bills at New Era Field. The last time he visited for a game – in August 2018 – Dalton had an important visit on his schedule.

Dalton joined his wife, JJ, as their foundation presented a donation to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as a thank-you for the thousands that poured into the foundation after Dalton’s late touchdown pass toppled the Baltimore Ravens and sent the Bills to the 2017 playoffs, ending the franchise’s 17-year drought. The foundation raised $450,000 in the aftermath of the victory.

The Dalton Foundation then donated what it calls a "Hub" to the pediatric department, which provides iPads, computers, mobile television and theater systems, gaming consoles and virtual reality headsets to help kids pass the time during hospital stays.

The foundation also made a $25,000 donation to Roswell's Angel Fund, which provides money for emergency costs, hospital transportation and other needs.

The donation “continues to make an impact on the lives of patients,” said Jennifer Hickok, the director of corporate and sports partnerships for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. “The youngest patients in the Katherine, Anne & Donna Gioia Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center at Roswell Park still play with the games console and electronics provided in the ‘Hub’ during their days of treatment, which brings joy to what can be a long day of treatment. Patients from all areas of the hospital have benefited from the Foundation’s contribution to the Angel Fund. ...

"Roswell Park and The Dalton Foundation’s partnership continues to ensure the resources and activities for patients are available in the future.”

While Dalton felt the love from Buffalo fans in his previous visit to New Era, he’s not anticipating quite the same Sunday.

“Obviously I have a great relationship with Buffalo, with how giving they’ve been to our foundation,” he said this week. “I’m sure not many people get a standing ovation in an away stadium, and I don’t expect to get one this week. But in a preseason game last year, it was pretty cool.”