ALBRECHT, Jerome J.

ALBRECHT - Jerome J. September 16, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of Judith L. (nee Errington) Albrecht; loving father of Rebecca, Timothy and Gregory Albrecht; cherished grandfather of seven; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-3 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com