Agreement could be near on Thruway repairs on Seneca Nation territory

Discussions are underway between New York State officials and the Seneca Indian Nation that could lead to badly needed repairs on a teeth-rattling section of the Thruway that runs through Seneca land in the Southern Tier.

Sources on both sides of the situation expressed hopes Friday afternoon that an agreement could be reached within the next few days, allowing Thruway Authority crews onto Seneca land to do the road repairs.

In a letter obtained by The Buffalo News, Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr. told the executive director of the Thruway Authority that the tribe is ready to work with the state “in the spirit of moving forward with the needed repairs in a cooperative manner.”

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, told The News that Thruway officials have moved numerous pieces of construction equipment to Western New York, not far from the Seneca land, adding that crews are “on standby and ready to move as soon as possible” if an agreement is reached.

Is the state optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon?

“I’m not in the optimism business, I’m in the business of government,” Azzopardi said. “The Senecas have our plans … Our stance is that we’re ready to go and get this work done as soon as the Senecas give us permission to go in and do it.”

In a statement sent to The News Friday afternoon, the Seneca Nation said: “The Nation and the Thruway Authority have been in communication over the past few days regarding potential repairs to the portion of Thruway that crosses the Cattaraugus Territory. We believe the communication has been positive, and the lines of communication remain open.”

In his letter dated Sept. 16 to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll, Armstrong asked Thruway Authority officials to send a detailed plan for repairs to the Seneca Nation Transportation Department and arrange a meeting “as soon as practicable to discuss the project details, timeline, coordination, permitting, etc.”

Driscoll responded with a letter to the Senecas, stating, “Our position is simple: The moment you grant us permission, we will make the necessary repairs – in fact, we are eager to complete this project and are ready to begin work as soon as tomorrow.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, invited representatives of the state and the tribe to meet with him on Monday to discuss the situation.

Disagreements over the repairs in the area have gone on for several years.

In April 2018, the Senecas filed a federal lawsuit accusing the state of failing to get required permission from the federal government when it built 2.7 miles of Thruway through Seneca Nation land in the 1950s. The state has denied any wrongdoing and asked a judge to dismiss the case. The two sides are scheduled to make oral arguments in court Oct. 17.