Hundreds join global climate strike at Buffalo rally

About 350 climate change activists took part in demonstration Friday in Niagara Square – mirrored by millions around the world, in a global effort to demand that governments and businesses take action on climate change.

Organized mostly by young students – many who skipped classes to attend the rallies – Buffalo's march included a fair share of older demonstrators who carried signs and participated in chants, some led by 15-year-old Ilyas Khan, a City Honors School junior, who didn't attend classes to attend Friday's rally.

"I feel like, as a species, we have to pitch in to protect this planet that we've been doing so much to destroy, and this is my way of pitching in," Ilyas said.

"I would like to see legislators declare a climate emergency and from that move to draft policies and legislation that properly addresses the state of climate change right now," Ilyas added.

His sentiments were shared by many other young people – including college students and young parents – who attended the event.

Alex Richard, an environmental science major at SUNY Fredonia, said it was vitally important for him to be at the rally.

"There are marches going on all around the globe. I just think it's definitely important to be involved, because this is the important issue in my opinion," said Richard, 20.

To those who do not believe that climate change is real, Richard said, he would advise them to do their own research.

"It's really not that difficult. You could start with the (International Panel on Climate Change) report. The last one was in 2018. It gives you all the information you need to know. Honestly, just start a discussion with the people that disagree with you and you'll get all the information you need," Richard added.

Serena Benson, a 20-year-old junior who studies art history at SUNY Fredonia, said it was important for local legislators to see and hear citizens make noise on the issue of climate change and the catastrophic weather events to which it has given rise in recent decades.

"We need to start putting laws and taxes on businesses that are polluting our environment," Benson said.

Kevonna Neely, who works at Mercy Hospital and is a member of Communication Workers of America 1133, has a young daughter and said she is worried about her child's future.

"With everything going on with the climate change, the pollution and everything, I'm scared that there won't be a future for her," Neely said.

Politicians showed up for the rally, as well, including Assemblyman Sean M. Ryan, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, Niagara District Council Member David A. Rivera and Mitchell P. Nowakowski, Democratic candidate for Fillmore District Council Member in November.

However, the rally belonged to the young people, like Jamie Moore, a junior environmental science major at Niagara University.

"Oftentimes, when people find out I'm an environmental science major, the first thing they ask me is, 'How are you going to solve the climate change crisis?' " Moore told the crowd gathered in Niagara Square.

"My response is that we are already solving it. We've asked the questions and we have the answers, and what we need now is action," Moore added.

The Buffalo rally was a collaboration between the WNY Peace Center, the Sierra Club, Extinction Rebellion Buffalo and others, Ilyas said.