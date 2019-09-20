2 kilos of suspected cocaine found in hotel where missing Florida trio stayed

The mysterious case involving a burnt-out car with two bodies inside and a 3-year-old Florida boy found asleep on the porch of a house less than a mile away took another turn Friday as three law enforcement sources revealed that investigators had found the hotel room where the family was staying – and they found two kilos of what’s believed to be cocaine in the room.

The suspected cocaine, about 4.4 pounds, was inside a cooler and a second empty cooler was found in the room of the hotel, which is near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the sources told The Buffalo News.

The discovery of the drugs could help police establish what Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, 24, and Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, 31, who are the parents of the little boy, and their friend, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, 29 – all of whom are from the Orlando area – were doing in Buffalo.

The trio are considered missing but the families of Merced-Plaud and Valentin-Colon fear they are the ones whose remains were in a charred vehicle found Monday evening behind a storage facility on Tonawanda Street in the Black Rock neighborhood of Buffalo.

Police say it could take up to four weeks to identify them because of the state of the remains.

"I can't stress enough the vehicle was completely incinerated and the contents were nothing but ashes," said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo at a news conference Thursday.

At that news conference, police announced that they had been able to determine that the vehicle was a white Chrysler Pacifica that the missing parents had rented in Florida.

"This is still a missing persons investigation ... running alongside with now a homicide investigation," Rinaldo said.

"Potentially all three of them are still alive. We have not identified the people in the vehicle," he said.

The missing Florida residents were last seen Saturday near Orlando and are believed to have arrived in Buffalo late Sunday night, according to police.

Their family told reporters that they often went on long, spontaneous road trips and that Valentin-Colon had taken his car in for service because of a recall and that's why he had a rental.

They said Valentin-Colon's sister last heard from them about 6 p.m. Sunday when they had a "normal conversation," his mother, Zenaida Colon, said.

Police said the vehicle arrived on Tonawanda Street at 2:51 a.m. Monday.

They released two surveillance videos Thursday from the scene.

The first shows a person walking up the dirt path toward the vehicle at 2:54 a.m.

A second video, timestamped at 3:01 a.m., shows two people walking quickly away from the vehicle as the bright glow of fire can be seen on the left side of the screen. One of the people is pulling a small child by his hand, letting go once and then holding his hand again. The second person puts down what appears to be a gas can and then puts a shirt over his head.

The little boy, Noelvin, was found at about 8 a.m. Monday on Potomac Avenue, in good health. The child is in the custody of Erie County Child Protective Services. His grandparents flew up from Florida on Monday. Zenaida Colon tried to get custody of the child but a judge denied the initial request. The family is now working with social workers here in Buffalo and in Orlando. The next court date is set for Oct. 9.

The videos, Rinaldo said, are extremely important to the police department's case.

"It gives us a timeline as to when the fire started. It gives us a timeline of how the child was not inside the vehicle. It gives us now two people who were present when this car started on fire, so it's extremely important to us," Rinaldo said.

He said it is possible that there may be other surveillance footage of the white Pacifica traveling in the city's Riverside neighborhood, particularly in the areas of Tonawanda and Niagara streets.

Rinaldo asked anyone with surveillance systems in the area to review their footage dating to 2:30 a.m. Monday, to see if they may have captured the vehicle on tape.

If they do have such footage, he advised them to notify police.

Rinaldo asked anyone with information about the people seen approaching the car in the videos to contact police by calling or texting the department's tip line, at 847-2255.