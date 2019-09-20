1,000 pot plants seized near Niagara-on-the-Lake

Canadian authorities seized 1,031 marijuana plants at an illegal grow operation in the town of Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Niagara Regional Police Service reported Friday.

Police had received "several community complaints regarding a large marijuana grow op" in Virgil. Police investigated and determined the operation was not permitted. Canada legalized the recreational use of marijuana this year but the government requires permits to grow and sell it.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the location, near Concession 4 and Niagara Stone Road, where they arrested a lone male tending to plants. He was later released without being charged.

They seized the marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $1 million Canadian.

Police said the investigation was continuing and may result in charges "in the near future."