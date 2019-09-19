Bemus Point woman's arresting summer continues, this time for profanity tirade

A Bemus Point woman was arrested for the third time in eight days after she screamed profanities while driving by a neighbor's house, according to State Police.

Sally Lawson, 62, was arrested Tuesday for second-degree harassment; she also was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Troopers responded to a residence in Bemus Point "for a report of a disorderly subject," according to a release. Troopers said an investigation showed that Lawson had driven past the complainant's residence yelling profanities, "something she has done several times prior."

Troopers said they located Lawson and arrested her. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

She was arrested by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office twice in the previous week: Sunday evening after she allegedly struck a person in the face with a glass bottle while she was driving; and Sept. 9 on a charge of petit larceny.

Lawson was also arrested several times this summer, including a DWI in June. She was arrested in July after allegedly trying to kick and bite state troopers. In August, she was arrested for DWI while operating a lawnmower after a State Police report stated she was "riding a lawn mower all over the road in an intoxicated condition."