WALL - Pastor Dillis V. September 16, 2019. Retired teacher aide from the Buffalo Public Schools; wife of the late Haywood E. Wall, Sr.; loving mother of Reginald (Lisa) Holmes, Lashawn (Edward) Adamson, Charlotte (Denise) Childers, Haywood, Jr. (Lashanda) Wall, Bettina M. Wall and adopted son Melvin Jackson; grandmother of 13; sister of Lillian Diggs and Charles Mitchell; predeceased by David E. Mitchell, and Benny H. Lewis; survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Monday, September 23 Wake 11 AM, funeral 12 noon, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1520 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215.