VANDENBERG - Joan J. Of Corfu, September 15, 2019. Sister of the late Helena Vandenberg and Clara Fehrenbach; survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Fehrenbach; a nephew, Robert (Michelle) Fehrenbach; a great-nephew, Robby and a great-niece, Samantha; also surviving is her close friend, Michelle Smith. Friends may call Saturday, September 21 from 1-3 PM at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM. Joan served with the United States Air Force.