U-C Coatings buys Seattle company

U-C Coatings, a Buffalo-based manufacturer of wood protection products for the lumber trade, has acquired Eco Chemical, expanding U-C's West Coast presence.

Eco Chemical, which is based in Seattle, makes water-based stains and coatings used on pressure-treated wood and in the production of wood products such as fencing, decks and exteriors. The deal closed on Sept. 9. U-C last year acquired Contechem, based in Portland, Ore.

U-C Coatings has been owned by High Road Capital Partners since early 2018.