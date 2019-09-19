TROTSKY, Marie (Rogalski)

Passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019, she is preceded in death by her parents Maximillian and Genevieve Rogalski; she is survived by her sister Joanne Rogalski; her four children Julie (Bradley) Wilcox, Joseph (Julie) Trotsky, Kristin (Jim) Nemec and Richard (Emerald Hatcher) Trotsky; five grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Bernard's Church at 9 AM. Inurnment will take place following Mass in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to the American Heart Assn. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at: www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com