Share this article

print logo

Rep. Tom Reed in good condition after collapsing at Capitol

Published |Updated

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed was rushed to a local hospital Thursday after collapsing just before a Capitol Hill television interview.

"After a thorough evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, Tom was discharged with a prescription for a few days rest," said Reed's spokesman, Will Reinert.

Reed was in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, waiting for the start of a Fox Business television interview, when he fainted.

Reed, 47, is a Republican from Corning who represents a district covering much of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. A member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, Reed is also the co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which aims to find bipartisan solutions to major issues.

Almost immediately after his election to Congress in November 2010, Reed suffered a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Reed, who weighed more than 300 pounds at the time, had gastric bypass surgery in 2013 and lost more than 70 pounds.

Jerry ZremskiJerry Zremski– Jerry Zremski is The Buffalo News' Washington bureau chief. A News staffer since 1984, he won the David Lynch Memorial Reporting Award for regional coverage of Congress in 2017.

There are no comments - be the first to comment