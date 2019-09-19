Rep. Tom Reed in good condition after collapsing at Capitol

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed was rushed to a local hospital Thursday after collapsing just before a Capitol Hill television interview.

"After a thorough evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, Tom was discharged with a prescription for a few days rest," said Reed's spokesman, Will Reinert.

Reed was in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, waiting for the start of a Fox Business television interview, when he fainted.

.@TomReedCongress is conscious right now as members of the media and police officers are waiting for medical help to arrive. pic.twitter.com/uUZDFY3j1E — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2019

Reed, 47, is a Republican from Corning who represents a district covering much of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. A member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, Reed is also the co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which aims to find bipartisan solutions to major issues.

Almost immediately after his election to Congress in November 2010, Reed suffered a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Reed, who weighed more than 300 pounds at the time, had gastric bypass surgery in 2013 and lost more than 70 pounds.