Can Batwoman and Nancy Drew do the next to impossible?

Can they get Western New York viewers to watch CW series on WNLO-TV, the sister station of WIVB-TV?

Most CW series aim for the younger demographic and fail to get even a 1 rating in the Buffalo market, so the odds are against the superhero and the super-smart hero.

Here are mini-reviews of the network’s two new series:

“Batwoman,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct.6: Australian actress Ruby Rose narrates and stars as Kate Kane, who replaces her cousin Bruce Wayne after Batman’s mysterious disappearance from Gotham. Kate has daddy issues and romantic issues. Her father Jacob (Dougray Scott) is the head of a military grade security company hired by Gotham City in Batman’s absence. He won’t hire his daughter because he fears for her safety.

You’ll Like It If: You are bat crazy over anything in the franchise and this new female empowerment take on it.

You’ll Hate It If: You are a male chauvinist pig who can’t embrace Kate, a lesbian who was kicked out of a military academy after she was caught kissing her girlfriend, who stayed in the closet to save her own career.

Outlook: Have no fear, “Batwoman” can fly on its own wings. It is a keeper. The stylish pilot is loaded with action and moves quickly, and Rose is charismatic in the part. The series is another of this season’s shows about kick-butt women, with Batwoman able to overcome five men in a fight at one point. 3 stars out of 4

“Nancy Drew,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Kennedy McMann, who looks a little like Amy Adams, plays the teenage detective who solves mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. This isn’t your mother’s Nancy Drew. A high school graduate and waitress on a gap year from college, she is a sarcastic and cynical narrator, has sex early in the pilot and becomes a suspect in the murder of a socialite. Like Batwoman, she also has daddy issues (Scott Wolf of “Party of Five” plays her father). A widower, he doesn’t like her choice of boyfriends and she doesn’t like his choice of a girlfriend.

You’ll Like It If: Who doesn’t love Nancy Drew? In her recent visit to Buffalo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even called her one of her childhood role models.

You’ll Hate It If: You prefer the "old" Nancy Drew rather than "the CWing" of her story.

Outlook: The pilot is a little slow as it introduces several attractive co-workers (this is the CW, after all) of questionable character and a love interest, all of whom become suspects along with a ghost. I’m clearly not the target audience. I would think it has a ghost of a chance of succeeding but will defer to RBG’s verdict on this one. 2 stars